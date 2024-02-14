Jim Jordan demands tapes from Biden docs investigation | Newsmax

Jim Jordan demands tapes from Biden docs investigation | Eric Bolling The Balance

Rep. Jim Jordan joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss intel House Republicans are seeking in the political and legal aftermath of the special counsel report on Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents.





