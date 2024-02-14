Create New Account
Jim Jordan demands tapes from Biden docs investigation | Newsmax
Jim Jordan demands tapes from Biden docs investigation | Eric Bolling The Balance

Rep. Jim Jordan joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss intel House Republicans are seeking in the political and legal aftermath of the special counsel report on Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

Keywords
jim jordannewsmaxbiden crime familyclassified docsbiden regime

