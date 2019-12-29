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The False Prophet promotes Globalism
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24 views • December 29, 2019
Pope Francis Unveils Globalist New World Religion at Summit with United Nations Leader
The Pope wants globalism to replace traditional religion.
“Trust and dialogue between people and between nations, in multilateralism, in the role of international organizations, and in diplomacy as an instrument for appreciation and understanding, is indispensable for building a peaceful world,” Francis claimed.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pope-francis-unveils-globalist-new-world-religion-at-summit-with-united-nations-leader/
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U.N. Approves China-Backed Internet Convention, Alarming Rights Advocates
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/12/28/u-n-approves-china-backed-internet-convention-alarming-rights-advocates/
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The false prophet will now take over the Seat in Rome
February 17, 2013
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/02/17/the-false-prophet-will-now-take-over-the-seat-in-rome/
The Pope wants globalism to replace traditional religion.
“Trust and dialogue between people and between nations, in multilateralism, in the role of international organizations, and in diplomacy as an instrument for appreciation and understanding, is indispensable for building a peaceful world,” Francis claimed.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pope-francis-unveils-globalist-new-world-religion-at-summit-with-united-nations-leader/
--------------------------
U.N. Approves China-Backed Internet Convention, Alarming Rights Advocates
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/12/28/u-n-approves-china-backed-internet-convention-alarming-rights-advocates/
----------------------------------
The false prophet will now take over the Seat in Rome
February 17, 2013
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/02/17/the-false-prophet-will-now-take-over-the-seat-in-rome/
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