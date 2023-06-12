Florida Claims To Have School Choice | Some Are Saying That's Not Exactly True | Teryn Gregson

School Choice - Seeing the Whole Picture, entire 43 page slideshow by Diane & Debbie: https://teryngregson.com/school-choice-resource





https://www.the74million.org/article/florida-just-became-the-nations-biggest-school-choice-laboratory/





https://www.flgov.com/2023/03/27/governor-ron-desantis-signs-historic-legislation-to-expand-school-choice-options-to-all-florida-students/





Constitutional Home Educators Alliance full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiY5_t-FBTg





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