BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NASA & FEMA Held Drills For An Asteroid Impact Scenario With A Date Of Sepember 20, 2020.....HMM...
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
1875 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • July 22, 2020
Please Subscribe to our Two channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T

Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?release=2016-288
https://www.space.com/800-million-year-old-asteroid-shower-moon-earth.html
https://www.mlive.com/weather/2020/07/video-claims-asteroid-impact-coming-in-november-but-experts-weigh-in.html
https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-nasa-asteroid-2020-potentially-dangerous-to-earth-6515170/
https://www.businessinsider.in/science/research/news/nasa-warns-of-a-massive-asteroid-bigger-than-the-famous-london-eye-approaching-earth-on-july-24/articleshow/77052200.cms
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/06/12/an-asteroid-just-missed-earth-say-scientists-this-is-how-we-plan-for-a-planet-killer/#2c6590f6feaa
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/National-Near-Earth-Object-Preparedness-Strategy-and-Action-Plan-23-pages-1MB.pdf
http://www.digitaljournal.com/article/323859

Movie Greenland Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&;v=1AyxdYP1SNc&feature=emb_logo
Keywords
climate changepreppingwormwoodsurvivalukgrand solar minimumtribulationusaweathercanadarevelationasteroidearth changesmeteorfireballevolutionary energy artseearts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Daily Nut Serving Associated With Lower Hypertension Risk in Review of Eight Studies

Daily Nut Serving Associated With Lower Hypertension Risk in Review of Eight Studies

Coco Somers
Internal panic, public silence: Leaked files show industry feared &#8220;persorption&#8221; of plastics into vital organs — and buried it

Internal panic, public silence: Leaked files show industry feared “persorption” of plastics into vital organs — and buried it

Willow Tohi
Very Low-Carb Diets Linked to Better Blood Sugar in Children With Type 1 Diabetes

Very Low-Carb Diets Linked to Better Blood Sugar in Children With Type 1 Diabetes

Coco Somers
California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

Zoey Sky
STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

Willow Tohi
GM-Backed Sodium-Ion Batteries Target 20% Lower Costs for Grid Energy Storage

GM-Backed Sodium-Ion Batteries Target 20% Lower Costs for Grid Energy Storage

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy