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BOMBSHELL: Attorney General Barr: Spying "Did Occur" Posobiec/Molyneux
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160 views • August 25, 2021
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Attorney General William Barr told lawmakers today that he will be looking to the "genesis" of the the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the "Russia/Trump" conspiracy theory, saying, "I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal."
"In the context of a morning news report Barr was assembling a team to investigate the origins of the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen asked Barr, during his testimony before a Senate committee, “Why you felt the need to form that kind of a team and what you intend to be the scope of their investigation?”
"Barr dodged, noting he had said during his confirmation hearing he would review the “genesis and conduct” of intel work directed at Trump’s campaign.
"When Shaheen persisted, Barr acknowledged he had no actual evidence, but had “concerns.”
"Barr acknowledged a lot has already been investigated, by the inspector general at the department.
“I’m not suggesting those rules were violated but it is important to look at that,” Barr insisted.
“So you’re not suggesting spying occurred?” Shaheen pressed.
“I think spying did occur,” Barr replied
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Sources:
https://deadline.com/2019/04/bill-barr-donald-trump-spying-occurred-robert-mueller-fbi-investigation-russia-campaign-1202592790/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/barr-says-i-think-spying-did-occur-on-trump-campaign/ar-BBVMOgT?li=BBnb7Kz
https://www.vox.com/2019/3/22/18277089/fox-news-steele-dossier-lie-trump-witch-hunt
https://reason.com/blog/2018/08/29/reason-roundup
https://www.lawfareblog.com/steele-dossier-retrospective
https://www.rt.com/usa/454066-steele-dossier-cnn-ireport-trump/
Attorney General William Barr told lawmakers today that he will be looking to the "genesis" of the the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the "Russia/Trump" conspiracy theory, saying, "I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal."
"In the context of a morning news report Barr was assembling a team to investigate the origins of the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen asked Barr, during his testimony before a Senate committee, “Why you felt the need to form that kind of a team and what you intend to be the scope of their investigation?”
"Barr dodged, noting he had said during his confirmation hearing he would review the “genesis and conduct” of intel work directed at Trump’s campaign.
"When Shaheen persisted, Barr acknowledged he had no actual evidence, but had “concerns.”
"Barr acknowledged a lot has already been investigated, by the inspector general at the department.
“I’m not suggesting those rules were violated but it is important to look at that,” Barr insisted.
“So you’re not suggesting spying occurred?” Shaheen pressed.
“I think spying did occur,” Barr replied
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources:
https://deadline.com/2019/04/bill-barr-donald-trump-spying-occurred-robert-mueller-fbi-investigation-russia-campaign-1202592790/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/barr-says-i-think-spying-did-occur-on-trump-campaign/ar-BBVMOgT?li=BBnb7Kz
https://www.vox.com/2019/3/22/18277089/fox-news-steele-dossier-lie-trump-witch-hunt
https://reason.com/blog/2018/08/29/reason-roundup
https://www.lawfareblog.com/steele-dossier-retrospective
https://www.rt.com/usa/454066-steele-dossier-cnn-ireport-trump/
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