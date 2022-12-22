Scalar Wave Causes Climate Change

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Dec 22, 2022





There is an intense cold heading to the US. Could this be a natural storm brewing or is this storm man made? Is Scalar Wave used to control climate change? Today Pastor Stan shares with us how Scalar Wave is used and why!





00:00 - Intense Cold Heading to USA

07:38 - What is Climate Change?

11:10 - Biden’s Secret Service Cars Charred

16:17 - Russia’s Secret Weapon to Destroy America

19:31 - I Saw Scalar Wave

23:45 - Russia’s Scalar Wave Tech Weapons

28:01 - Joseph’s Kitchen

32:42 - Cornerstone Asset Metals





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21vjre-scalar-wave-causes-climate-change-12222022.html



