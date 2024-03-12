Create New Account
HOME school For Puppies l EP01. Surprise Munchkins - After Adoption
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago

Kritter Klub


March 10, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


You wanted to know what happens AFTER the adoption! This is a small documentary on how the rescue team endeavored to help them for better adoption. Please enjoy!


 More videos about ‘HOME school for puppies’: • HOME School for Puppies


#Kritterklub #rescuedog #dogadoption #puppies


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XI6L9NPn91U

Keywords
trainingdogshome schoolrescuepuppiessurprisekritter klubmunchkinsafter adoption

