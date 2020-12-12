TRUTH HEALING: "Heal The Pineal & Sound Frequency From Heaven!" ~ GITHA BEN-DAVID [Age Of Truth TV]

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The fascinating, creative and innovative GITHA BEN-DAVID joins Age Of Truth TV´s Investigative Reporter and Presenter, Lucas Alexander, for a really extraordinary and amazing in-depth hard-talk. Githa Ben-David is a celebrated but also rather controversial Danish Sound-Healer & Therapist, Singer, Musician, Author, Lecturer, Spiritual Coach & Teacher and International Speaker. She has been known to heal people from various illnesses and dis-eases with the sound of her voice and unusual sounds that connects with the vibration of the universe. Source healing frequencies, as everything is Energy, Frequency and Vibration, the key to understanding the universe and our sacred abilities, like the extraordinary scientist Nikola Tesla said.
GITHA BEN-DAVID is also a Truth speaker and a popular author of several books, in the field of spirituality, healing and our connection to other dimensions and the creator.
This Age Of Truth TV interview is a powerful, inspiring and confrontational conversation about one of the MOST IMPORTANT aspects of breaking through to your full potential, truth and understanding the complex and difficult world we live in, especially during the world crisis of 2020 - THE PINEAL GLAND and the combination with the the Heart Chakra and Heart frequencies. HEALING THE PINEAL GLAND is the focus of this 1 hour and 45 minutes conversation, where so many other topics are discusses as well.
Githa Ben-David was born in Juelsminde, Denmark, 23 November 1961, into an atheist family from a Protestant background. From 1985 to 1993 Githa went to India six times to study classical Khyal singing with Mangala Tiwari. She married an Israely and lived in Israel 1994 to 1998, working as a musician, therapist and composer. Today she lives in Denmark with her two sons and her husband, Lars Muhl (author, composer and singer).
• Trained and educated in classical saxophone at the Royal Danish Music Conservatory
• Studied India n song in Varanasi, India, sponsored by the Danish Music Council and the
Danish Royal Music Conservatory
• Educated as a healer in the Mystical Therapy system by Master José in Israel
Musical career:
• Performed with Chægs Bluesband, Atilla Engin Group, Giraf, Conservatory Big Band,
Aarhus Symphony Orchestra, Sultan Big Band, Acapulco Salsa band various groups in
Israel, as a duo with Omri Ben- David (north Indian song/tabla), Pia Boysen
(organ/classical saxophone) and Lars Muhl (vocals/guitar/piano)
• Member of DJBFA (Danish Jazz, Beat, and Folk-Authors)
• Written and performed theatre music for Anatomic Theatre, Bustan Ha Siporim
(approximately 300 performances, Israel), Notzot ba Ruach (storytelling, Israel)
* Is Writing Songs for musical projects with Lars Muhl and her sons Peleh and GHil Ben-
David and her own projects.
Current work:
• Runs Gilalai Institute of Energy and Consciousness (including Gilalai Publishing) with Lars
Muhl
• Leader of certificated course in Vocal Sound Therapy
• Runs courses in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe
• Runs a Mystery School together with Lars Muhl
• Gives concerts and lectures
• Composer and author
• www.gilalai.com
• www.githabendavid.dk (Danish)
• www.larsmuhl.com
• www.cosmoporta.net (film channel for Gilalai: Demonstration of Breathing, the Note from Heaven, Sound Healing etc.)
• www.facebook.com/GithaBenDavid1
Book publications:
Tonen fra Himlen, Borgen, 2002
Syng dig Fri, Universal Gratefulness, 2008
Lyd er Liv , Gilalai Publishing, 2011
Terapeuternes Mysterieskole (with Lars Muhl), Gilalai Publishing, 2012
The Songs of Lars Muhl & Githa Ben-David, Gilalai Publishing; 2015
Liluja (novel), Gilalai Publishing, 2015
Heal The Pineal, 2020
Books and CDs can be purchased at www.gilalai.com
The practice recordings for The Note From Heaven can be downloaded for free at: www.gilalai.com
INTERVIEW presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. Filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark.
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