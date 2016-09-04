[Sep 4, 2016] Was Israel's Wilderness Tabernacle a Miniature Flat Earth Model? (48.9K views on YouTube!)

If you've seen the previous video I uploaded of the archived interview I did with Andrew Hoy concerning his circular, domed tent model of Israel's Tabernacle, you probably had the same exact thought I did when I first saw it. Well, this video elaborates on that thought and poses the question, Was Israel's Tabernacle really a miniature model of YHWH's "footstool" - i.e. the dome enclosed flat Earth model?I'm just presenting this information for your consideration. If you have specific questions on the mode or for more information please contact Andy Hoy through his website:www.project314.orgIf you missed the interview I did with Andy, you can see it here:To see the full presentation I did with Zen Garcia on the Firmament, go here:To see the full presentation Charlie Landsburough did, go here:To see the full presentation JP McMahon did, go here:To see the full version of my "Sending Thor to Smash the Firmament" presentation, go here:If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology