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[Sep 4, 2016] Was Israel's Wilderness Tabernacle a Miniature Flat Earth Model? (48.9K views on YouTube!)
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32 views • December 31, 2020
If you've seen the previous video I uploaded of the archived interview I did with Andrew Hoy concerning his circular, domed tent model of Israel's Tabernacle, you probably had the same exact thought I did when I first saw it. Well, this video elaborates on that thought and poses the question, Was Israel's Tabernacle really a miniature model of YHWH's "footstool" - i.e. the dome enclosed flat Earth model?
I'm just presenting this information for your consideration. If you have specific questions on the mode or for more information please contact Andy Hoy through his website:
www.project314.org
If you missed the interview I did with Andy, you can see it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KgZ_xekd68
To see the full presentation I did with Zen Garcia on the Firmament, go here:
https://youtu.be/i3IqNngXiVE?list=PLzL1qDngeVYU-9pNm1iRL8pTshEoAv363
To see the full presentation Charlie Landsburough did, go here:
https://youtu.be/q2jc8qExAAk
To see the full presentation JP McMahon did, go here:
https://youtu.be/RIXIzxvBjuQ
To see the full version of my "Sending Thor to Smash the Firmament" presentation, go here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kle7BO7Ulxk
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
I'm just presenting this information for your consideration. If you have specific questions on the mode or for more information please contact Andy Hoy through his website:
www.project314.org
If you missed the interview I did with Andy, you can see it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KgZ_xekd68
To see the full presentation I did with Zen Garcia on the Firmament, go here:
https://youtu.be/i3IqNngXiVE?list=PLzL1qDngeVYU-9pNm1iRL8pTshEoAv363
To see the full presentation Charlie Landsburough did, go here:
https://youtu.be/q2jc8qExAAk
To see the full presentation JP McMahon did, go here:
https://youtu.be/RIXIzxvBjuQ
To see the full version of my "Sending Thor to Smash the Firmament" presentation, go here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kle7BO7Ulxk
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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