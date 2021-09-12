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A scant 2M people protested in Brasília, Brazil today. Similar protests were held in other cities throughout the country with +1M each.
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206 views • September 12, 2021
A scant 2M people protested in Brasília, Brazil today. Similar protests were held in other cities throughout the country with +1M each.
TRANSLATION: The world is waking up and as a result the globalist NWO agenda [they] had planned for us all is dead on arrival.
Standing together we are invincible
TRANSLATION: The world is waking up and as a result the globalist NWO agenda [they] had planned for us all is dead on arrival.
Standing together we are invincible
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