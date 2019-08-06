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08032019 KVIA CNN El Paso Shooting Witness Glendon Oakly - Many FBI
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371 views • August 06, 2019
KVIA CNN El Paso witness Glendon Oakly - Many FBI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtv6oyEYghM
CNN El Paso witness A kid ran into store to warn us of shooter and no one paid attention
US Army Specialist Glendon Oakly - Video Many-FBI in Combat Camo
Heard two gunshots while in Footlocker, they shut the Cage door.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Shadows on Ground make local time around Noon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtv6oyEYghM
CNN El Paso witness A kid ran into store to warn us of shooter and no one paid attention
US Army Specialist Glendon Oakly - Video Many-FBI in Combat Camo
Heard two gunshots while in Footlocker, they shut the Cage door.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Shadows on Ground make local time around Noon
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