© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Points from Alexander Lukashenko’s Statement: (president of Belerus)
- The West will not rebuild Ukraine after the war.
- The West wants Zelensky to negotiate with Russia; negotiations are possible, but Zelensky is “stubborn.”
- “He advises me, I advise him, Putin and I are like family.”
- Putin and I have developed a common position: negotiations.
- On the U.S. presidential elections: “They’re all idiots. If this happened here or in Russia, none of them would be elected.”
- Minsk is aware of the situation at the front: there are no North Koreans there.
On quad bikes in Belarus: “No, we don’t have that problem… These quad bikes, we don’t have them yet. Honestly, we don’t.”