Key Points from Alexander Lukashenko’s Statement: (president of Belerus)





- The West will not rebuild Ukraine after the war.





- The West wants Zelensky to negotiate with Russia; negotiations are possible, but Zelensky is “stubborn.”





- “He advises me, I advise him, Putin and I are like family.”





- Putin and I have developed a common position: negotiations.





- On the U.S. presidential elections: “They’re all idiots. If this happened here or in Russia, none of them would be elected.”





- Minsk is aware of the situation at the front: there are no North Koreans there.

On quad bikes in Belarus: “No, we don’t have that problem… These quad bikes, we don’t have them yet. Honestly, we don’t.”