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Is The Soul Separate From Spirit, Mind And Body?

Master Lama Rasaji Tells Us More About Our Soul Agreement And What It Means To Be Moving Toward A More Golden Body.

Listen In To Learn More.

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 42, Seek Ye First The Kingdom Of Heaven. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-42-seek-ye-first-the-kingdom-of-heaven/

☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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