© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the path to a possible Trump win | Dr. John Eastwood
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
313 views • December 09, 2020
Dr. John Eastman, professor at Chapman University School of Law, comments to Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo on the possible legal angles Trump supporters can look to for updates on the legal battle to possibly lead to a Trump win, and the lawmakers and state officials that would be involved in the major decisions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.