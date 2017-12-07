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7/12/17 ZZ Ward: "Hear the Devil Call My Name," Hits #1 Blues chart, plays her hometown
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42 views • January 04, 2021
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7/12/17ZZ Ward, talented pop-blues singer and graduate of UCC, the site of the controversial possible false-flag, lone-gunman, shooting attack on Oct. 1 2015, plays in hometown on 7-11-17, the day of reaching #1on the Blues charts and opens show with strange sequence of songs that describe her hearing the devil call her name, being a ghost, dancing on someone's grave, putting a gun down and having her casket dropped in the ground. Umm, that's WEIRD....Check out this footage and comment below...like,share,subscribe if u want!
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7/12/17ZZ Ward, talented pop-blues singer and graduate of UCC, the site of the controversial possible false-flag, lone-gunman, shooting attack on Oct. 1 2015, plays in hometown on 7-11-17, the day of reaching #1on the Blues charts and opens show with strange sequence of songs that describe her hearing the devil call her name, being a ghost, dancing on someone's grave, putting a gun down and having her casket dropped in the ground. Umm, that's WEIRD....Check out this footage and comment below...like,share,subscribe if u want!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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