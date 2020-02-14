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Ex Satan Worshipper John Ramirez Testimony - YouTube DANA ASHLIE
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135 views • February 14, 2020
Published on Oct 29, 2014
www.EndChurchianity.com www.EscapeFromHell.ca
John Ramirez was ranked the third highest devil worshiper in New York. He received his orders directly from Satan himself. But what was strong enough to rescue John? Who had enough light to shine into his darkness? There's only one answer!
www.EndChurchianity.com www.EscapeFromHell.ca
John Ramirez was ranked the third highest devil worshiper in New York. He received his orders directly from Satan himself. But what was strong enough to rescue John? Who had enough light to shine into his darkness? There's only one answer!
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