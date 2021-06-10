Consciousness Rising

Like the artwork suggests, we’re going on a mystical journey beyond the holographic material matrix and rising into deeper realms of consciousness. We’re wasting no time and no filler to ignite the quickening inside individuals whose minds are full of lower vibrational residuals with this one. This is a video sampler of a mix released in 2018 that was unfortunately subjected to some new algorithmic copyright infringements that rendered it blocked worldwide on youtube..



We are all cosmonauts navigating the vast space of our own galactic consciousness. We have to come to the inner realization that we are multi-dimensional beings, but the process to remove all the distortions, veils and deception to arrive at that point is a destructive, yet constructive one. Hard to surrender oneself to this transformation, especially when the ego is so crystallized in their hearts and minds.



Track credits: mixed by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind.. Music: Streetstrut by Maker.. Audio samples from Mark Passio, Andrea Fioré, Manly P Hall & Sethikus Boza.. Outro: Various artists



This mix is taking it from the base level consciousness and fast forwarding into some realms of thought way outside the box, or cubicle as the first song calls it.. so we’ll be taking a quantum leap in a sense.. btw, the iconic masonic black & white checker board represents base level consciousness which is kinda like “the square root” of 666 in gematria or esoteric numerology. That’s really what the mark of the beast means- the reptilian part of the brain (r-complex) dominating our higher brain functions of the limbic and neocortex. The goal is to get to 777, which is the mastery of one’s thoughts, emotions and actions- the trinity union of human consciousness expressions which enable us to manifest our reality according to our free will choices.. good thoughts (neocortex) lead to good emotions (limbic system) which produces good actions (r-complex)..