We have a big show in store this Thursday on The HighWire!





The military just made a major announcement about vaccine mandates, signaling a shift toward allowing service members to choose whether to receive the flu shot. Del breaks down what it means and why it matters.





Then, one of America’s top journalists is investigating the dramatic rise in cancer and covering every possible cause except the one hiding in plain sight. Del gets into what she is missing and why.





A new study is challenging the entire approach to Alzheimer’s drugs, raising serious questions about whether billions of dollars in treatments are actually doing anything for patients or their families.





Plus, Del sits down in studio with Dr. William Shaw, founder of one of the largest urine and blood testing laboratories in the country. His work identified patterns in autoimmune disease and autism years before they entered mainstream discussion. He shares how he believes autism can be detected through a urine sample and reveals what may be connecting it all.





Make sure you tune in tomorrow for all of this, and more!





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 April 23, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH