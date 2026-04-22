BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5810 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 14 days ago

We have a big show in store this Thursday on The HighWire!


The military just made a major announcement about vaccine mandates, signaling a shift toward allowing service members to choose whether to receive the flu shot. Del breaks down what it means and why it matters.


Then, one of America’s top journalists is investigating the dramatic rise in cancer and covering every possible cause except the one hiding in plain sight. Del gets into what she is missing and why. 


A new study is challenging the entire approach to Alzheimer’s drugs, raising serious questions about whether billions of dollars in treatments are actually doing anything for patients or their families. 


Plus, Del sits down in studio with Dr. William Shaw, founder of one of the largest urine and blood testing laboratories in the country. His work identified patterns in autoimmune disease and autism years before they entered mainstream discussion. He shares how he believes autism can be detected through a urine sample and reveals what may be connecting it all.


Make sure you tune in tomorrow for all of this, and more!


The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 April 23, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The fascinating connection between the gut and the brain: GUAR GUM improves sleep, cognition and memory

The fascinating connection between the gut and the brain: GUAR GUM improves sleep, cognition and memory

Lance D Johnson
Study: Both Caffeinated and Decaffeinated Coffee Linked to Mood Improvement and Stress Reduction via Gut-Brain Axis

Study: Both Caffeinated and Decaffeinated Coffee Linked to Mood Improvement and Stress Reduction via Gut-Brain Axis

Coco Somers
Active sitting vs. passive sitting: How your choice impacts brain health and longevity

Active sitting vs. passive sitting: How your choice impacts brain health and longevity

Kevin Hughes
AGA Guidelines Recommend Fiber as First-Line Treatment for Hemorrhoids

AGA Guidelines Recommend Fiber as First-Line Treatment for Hemorrhoids

Coco Somers
The silent regulator: How iodine powers metabolism, mind and modern health

The silent regulator: How iodine powers metabolism, mind and modern health

Ava Grace
Tips for Optimizing Walking to Improve Healthspan

Tips for Optimizing Walking to Improve Healthspan

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy