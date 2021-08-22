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Let Them Die... Let The Hunger Games Begin' Teacher Posts DEATH WISH for Unvaxxed on Facebook
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271 views • August 22, 2021
They need to let this bitch be without a job. She does not need to be teaching children. Her judgment is so bad she can't figure out to do this was stupid? Fire her. She is too stupid to teach kids anything
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