The Ultimate Red Pill - Hitler vs Rothschilds

The Ultimate Red PillPublication date - 2017-10-29"Lord God, give us the strength that we may retain our liberty for our children and our children's children, not only for ourselves but also for the other peoples of Europe, for this is a war which we all wage, this time, not for our German people alone, it is a war for all of Europe and with it, in the long run, for all of MANKIND." - Adolf Hitler, 1942To adolf Hitler evil MUST be opposed, good MUST be upheld. To pretend that the world is other than it is was self-defeating. To lie about it, or try to fool others about it was unthinkable. Once his eyes were opened to the Jews and what their policies were doing to Germany there was no question of keeping his mouth shut and going on about his business. He HAD to speak out against them. He would fight them anywhere, anytime, under any conditions, no matter what the odds. And he would fight them with all his strength of his being. I'm sure if there had been just a thousand men like Hitler in Germany at the time we'd be living in a healthy, progressive, World today. But all we got were, The Jews!Mirrored: