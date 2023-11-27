Brighteon Broadcast News - Nov 27, 2023 - China financial giant collapses; Adams announces revolutionary natural health chatbot

0:00 Intro

4:09 Giant Collapses

21:38 Revolutionary Announcement

1:10:37 Urgent Border INVASION Update





- China-base Zhingzhi Enterprise Group collapses, declares massive default on financial instruments

- Ripple effects will impact U.S. institutional investors, pensions, municipalities, banks and more

- US banks getting hit with a liquidity crisis that will only get worse

- Mike Adams announces revolutionary decentralized AI #chatbot project that will democratize knowledge about health, #nutrition and natural medicine

- Google will soon be obsolete for #health and medicine searches, because Google is an ANTI-knowledge search engine

- New project will BYPASS Big Tech #censorship pushed by Big Pharma and Big Government

- The new AI health and nutrition chatbot will be freely downloadable and can run LOCALLY on your PC, without an internet connection

- This is how knowledge is decentralized and democratized, placed into the hands of the people rather than controlled by greed-driven corporations and corrupt governments

- Adams first envisioned this project in 2007 and wrote code to build multiple online reference sites covering herbs, nutrition and healing foods

- Today, open source AI-driven LLMs (Large Language Models) now allow the project to converse with people in regular human language

- Full interview with Texas border operator, covering the ongoing border invasion of America





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/