Not Our Future: David Fleming's Vision for People-Powered Politics | #067

In this episode, I’m joined by David Fleming founder of Not Our Future, the Covid19 Assembly and formerly the Together Declaration. We discuss the corrupt UK government and county councils, dystopian 15 minute cities, the Net Zero grift, and how the global cabal is closing in on us fast and what we must do to stop it.





We talk about why Not Our Future are asking millions of people all over Britain to reject the grim future being built for them by default – and why it must happen now before it’s too late!