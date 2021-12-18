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Israel Vaccine Adverse Reactions Testimonies
Upwards Revolution
Upwards Revolution
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111 views • December 18, 2021
The PAPA Alliance supports the Testimonies Project.
Support a Love Revolution to save the world.
https://papaalliance.org/israel-revolution/
The Testimonies Project was created to provide a platform for all those who were affected after getting the covid-19 vaccines, and to make sure their voices are heard, since they are not heard in the Israeli media.

We hope this project will encourage more and more people to tell their story.
http://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/
https://my.israelgives.org/en/campaign/Testimonies
HOW TO PRESERVE HUMANITY & LIBERTY FROM DESTRUCTION

OUR STRUGGLE IS FOR

HUMANITY
Our struggle is a war for humanity itself, as this is an agenda to end original humanity with a new transhuman breed

FREEDOM
We are born with the basic freedoms of movement, speech and what goes inside of our bodies. All these and the right to pursue work and happiness have all been stolen by those in public trust.


A LOVE REVOLUTION

A REVOLUTION IS REQUIRED
All political parties, government and most corporations are involved in the vaccine rollout and misinformation as well as coercion in violation of standing international laws via Nuremberg codes. The one or two political parties that are not are most likely the “Controlled Opposition” Political entities, beaurecies, elections and political voting process are controlled by the enemy of humanity.

A World response required

We are in a World Struggle. We need a world reponse. We can only defeat the enemy tentacles in every nation with a world approach.

Our weapons are truth Love principles and symbols.
Keywords
revolutionprotestsgreen passportisrael covidisrael vaccineisrael green pass
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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