Transgenderism: the last sign before the fall of every civilization

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to PiratePete.



Transgenderism is indeed the last sign before the fall of every civilization including Rome, Greece and it appears, the United States also.



Transgenderism is exposed by God in Deuteronomy 22:5 as being evil. Yet, the babylonian Roman Catholic church’s pope Francis agrees with the baptism of transgender people in his evil church.



Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington