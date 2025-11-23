What Is the FIA? The Powerful Organization Behind Formula 1 & Global Motorsports

The FIA — Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile — controls the rules, safety, and structure of motorsport around the world. From Formula 1 to World Rally and endurance racing, the FIA creates the regulations, investigates incidents, and develops life-saving safety technology like the Halo.

In this video, we break down what the FIA actually does, how much power it has, and why every major race depends on it.

