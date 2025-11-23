© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is the FIA? The Powerful Organization Behind Formula 1 & Global Motorsports
The FIA — Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile — controls the rules, safety, and structure of motorsport around the world. From Formula 1 to World Rally and endurance racing, the FIA creates the regulations, investigates incidents, and develops life-saving safety technology like the Halo.
In this video, we break down what the FIA actually does, how much power it has, and why every major race depends on it.
If you love F1 or motorsport, this is the video you need to watch.
#FIA #Formula1 #F1 #Motorsport #RacingNews #AutoRacing #F1News #RaceDay #F1World #MotorsportWorld #FIAUpdates #F1Community