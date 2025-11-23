BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Is the FIA? The Powerful Organization Behind Formula 1 & Global Motorsports
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
9 views • 3 days ago

What Is the FIA? The Powerful Organization Behind Formula 1 & Global Motorsports

http://newsplusglobe.com/

The FIA — Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile — controls the rules, safety, and structure of motorsport around the world. From Formula 1 to World Rally and endurance racing, the FIA creates the regulations, investigates incidents, and develops life-saving safety technology like the Halo.

In this video, we break down what the FIA actually does, how much power it has, and why every major race depends on it.

If you love F1 or motorsport, this is the video you need to watch.


#FIA #Formula1 #F1 #Motorsport #RacingNews #AutoRacing #F1News #RaceDay #F1World #MotorsportWorld #FIAUpdates #F1Community

Keywords
racinggamingitalianalpinef1 qualifyingqualifyingf1 qualifying livesprint qualifyingformula 1 qualifyingf1 imola qualifyingf1 qualifying imola2025 emilia romagna grand prix qualifying watchalongqualif1 qualif1 bahrain qualif1 qualificationquali imolaf1 imola qualif1 live timingslive timings f1f1 live streaminglive f1 streamingspaingpgara livef1 live
