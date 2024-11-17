© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Army continues its rapid offensive in all directions of the front. Almost every five hours, war correspondents report another success of Russian troops on the battlefield. In the past 24 hours alone, war correspondents have reported on Russian troops' numerous successes in the Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kharkiv, and Chasiv-Yar directions of the front. In addition, fighting between Russian troops and the Ukrainian Army units has also intensified in the northern part of the Kharkiv region..................................................................................................
