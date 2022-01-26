Peaceful Protest Against Vax Mandates Disrupted by Orchestrated Attack

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01/23/2022 Eva Vlaardingerbroek: The protest against vax mandates in Brussels has been interrupted by police water cannons, tear gas. Antifa and BLM are said to escalate the situation there by using violence against protesters and police officers. It is very clear that there was an orchestrated attack to disrupt the peace protest.