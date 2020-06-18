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Hospital Staff Protest Left Speechless When Asked if Unborn Black Lives Matter
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1127 views • June 18, 2020
Hospital Staff Protest Left Speechless When Asked if Unborn Black Lives Matter. Note the woman in the beginning going to her knees, and then fading away.
Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. (Ps 127:3)
No information about location or date, but video upload date is 6/17/2020.
Source: https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/152608/entire-hospital-staff-protest-left-speechless-when-asked-if-unborn-black-lives-matter/
Which referenced this link: https://www.facebook.com/Sam.Hickson.Official/videos/10157451415591446
Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. (Ps 127:3)
No information about location or date, but video upload date is 6/17/2020.
Source: https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/152608/entire-hospital-staff-protest-left-speechless-when-asked-if-unborn-black-lives-matter/
Which referenced this link: https://www.facebook.com/Sam.Hickson.Official/videos/10157451415591446
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