Book Of Revelation in less than an hour

Visit "REAL Bible Believers" on Youtube Pastor Gene Kim

Are you saved?



If not Salvation is Simple.



Admit your a sinner in need of a Savior.

Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;

Believe in the Death, Burial and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Romans 5:8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us



Romans5:9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.

****Why did Jesus have to go through all that bloody mess? Because It is only by the blood of Jesus Christ that can wash away our sins. Not by works****



Ephesians 2:8-9

8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

Now Call out to The Lord God and tell him that you believe the Gospel



Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

*****Call out to God tell him your sorry for your sins. Ask him to save you from eternal Damnation to Hell.***

You Just have to tell him and believe the Gospel, but repeating the sinners prayer wont get you saved , but truly telling God will get you saved.



Sinners Prayer -------** @@@I admit I am a sinner and I ask for forgiveness God, Today I have made an important decision in my life to believe that Jesus is God who came down to earth to die for my sins, and was buried and raised himself up from the dead. I believe its only by the blood of Jesus Christ that I can be forgiven. Save me from Hell. In Jesus Name I pray Amen.@@@****** Congratulations Brother/ Sister in Christ you are now saved. It is important now to attend a bible believing church or listen to "Final Fight Bible Radio" on the appstore or ios store.