"We’ve spent $8 trillion in the Middle East, & we’re not fixing our roads in this country? How stupid. How stupid is it?" - Trump throwback 2020 - 'Stupid is as stupid does'

Continuing with the Trump Throwback posts... This one is from 2020.

We’ve spent $8 trillion in the Middle East, and we’re not fixing our roads in this country? How stupid. How stupid is it?

Fast forward to 2026. Still not fixing roads. Still spending money on Middle East Wars.

Adding: Thomas Massie on X:

PSA: Bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away, any more than the Dow going above 50,000 will.

Adding: CENTCOM has confirmed that three U.S. service members were killed and five seriously wounded during Operation Epstein’s Fury.