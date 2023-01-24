1/23/23 BA Bank Run? EV-D68 Bio We_pon, RNC Vote, Si_mens IoT #DIAMONDForever - You Are Free TV

1/23/23: Today, Americans reporting their funds at B of A disappearing- Bail In theft? EV-D68, featured in Catastrophic Cont_gion Simulation being released? Si_mens Corp, largest Engineering Co in Europe, given billions in USTP$ to create the IOT slavery system in the USA and beyond...What happened to Lynette Harding? We continue to watch Trump deny that the shots are killing people as one of his biggest supporters "dies suddenly".

Please Share This Video! YAFTV is Shadow Banned! Thank you!

Disclaimer: Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. This video is for entertainment purposes only.

Links for today's video:

Mike Lindell for RNC Chair:

https://mikernc.com/

Harmeet Dhillion for RNC Chair:

https://www.hireharmeet.com/

Check out the Convention of States:

https://conventionofstates.com/

President Trump interview on the Water Cooler last week, days before attending Diamond's funeral:

https://rumble.com/v25x7pi-president-donald-trump-interview-with-the-water-cooler-january-16-2023.html

Silk call for answers: Sudden Death of Diamond

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/silk-reveals-what-happened-during-the-exact-moments-diamond-died-suddenly/

Naomi Wolf: The Pfizer Docs exposed!

https://www.amazon.com/DailyClout-Documents-Analysis-Volunteers-Reports-ebook/dp/B0BSK6LV5D



B of A, Bail-In steal of your money:

https://banned.video/watch?id=63cc1fd85b6e011d0c40ab01

Catherine Austin Fitts on Children's Health Defense CHD.TV: Financial Rebellion -

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/financial-rebellion-with-catherine-austin-fitts/i-want-to-stop-cbdcs--what-can-i-do/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=02a1cd5a-432b-4be0-b563-3916dc20e6ea

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/

5 mo old dies of EV in Taiwain:

https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2023/01/18/2003792796

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mccarrick-spoke-to-chinese-corp-linked-to-hunter-biden-promoted-vatican-china-unity/

Lactoferrin is the antedote to Enteroviruses:

https://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2020/6/lactoferrin-protects-against-viruses

https://www.siemens.com/global/en/company/about/history.html

https://www.arrcc.org.au/siemens_dark_history

https://media.amtrak.com/2021/07/amtrak-to-transform-rail-travel-with-7-3-billion-investment-in-state-of-the-art-equipment/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Werner_von_Siemens

https://www.prysmiangroup.com/en/press-releases/prysmian-siemens-gamesa-renewable-energy-sign-new-worldwide-agreement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_assets_owned_by_Siemens

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siemens_Greek_bribery_scandal

Kate Dalley great show on Siemens:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/c7M1UiGvmFXE/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters of the channel! You will receive an email with details, once you join through Ko-Fi below!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for our Patriot Coalition in the House- The 3rd Party!- 2023! We Are Free!