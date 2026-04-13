🚨Nonstop C-17s flood US & Israeli Middle East bases with ammo as region braces for possible Iran escalation

🚨 Nonstop C-17s flood US and Israeli Middle East bases with ammunition as region braces for possible Iran escalation.

Earlier this morning.

Adding:

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem:

“We responded at the appropriate time and found that this was the right moment to proceed with implementing the agreement; it was then discovered that a massive aggressive plan had been prepared for Lebanon. We deprived the enemy of catching us by surprise and inflicting the very heavy losses that could have occurred.

The enemy's goals are clear: to destroy the strength that Lebanon possesses as a prelude to "Greater Israel."

For the record, all of Lebanon is targeted; when Israel occupies southern Lebanon, it means it is occupying Lebanon, and when it exerts pressure and spreads its killing across Lebanese territories, it means all of Lebanon is targeted.

In the event of aggression, the Lebanese state is supposed to resist and task its army and forces to confront the aggression.”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem:

“This negotiation is an act of submission and surrender, and we call for a heroic stance to cancel it. Nations will then come running to you, and you will establish the use of elements of strength to confront the Israeli enemy and force it to implement the agreements”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qasem:

“You are truly strange! By God, you do not fight, nor do you let anyone else fight; you do not resist, nor do you let anyone else resist. Go and look at the Israeli enemy everyone there is fighting”

Adding:

Backfire: How the war on Iran enriched Tehran and crushed the West

The current conflict obviously didn't weaken Tehran — it pushed oil prices up and hammered Western consumers.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told the BBC on March that $150 oil would trigger a "probably stark and steep recession."

That time, Brent crude was trading at around $102 a barrel.

💬 "Because we destroyed the radars, Trump and Netanyahu are trapped in a slaughterhouse now in the Middle East. $150 per barrel of oil, which is coming, will cause global economic chaos", said Iranian Brigadier General Masoud Akhtari.

11 days before the US-Israel war on Iran, Eric Trump backed a $1.5 billion merger with Israeli drone maker Xtend, which markets its technology as "low cost per kill" and already holds Pentagon contracts.

Weeks before the strikes, a broker for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approached BlackRock about investing in the IDEF defense ETF. The fund holds shares of RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Palantir.

🤝 The deal never closed for technical reasons, and the Pentagon called the reports "completely false and fabricated." Since late February, Brent crude has jumped from $72 to $102–116 a barrel.

Iran seized the moment and ramped up its oil exports. Exports climbed from 1.1 to 1.5 million barrels per day, and the discount on Iranian crude shrank from $10 to just $2–4 per barrel.

👉 Trita Parsi, a former Obama adviser, cites an energy insider: Iran's petrochemical exports jumped from 1.1 million barrels at $47 to 1.5 million at $110, with new payment mechanisms bypassing Gulf states and granting Tehran de facto sanctions relief from the Trump-Israel war.





@geopolitics_prime