Awaken Humanity

As they collect and form into different entities, they are experienced in a similar way as water and light are experienced within bodies. And so there is this analogous relationship between all things. Begin to go deeper and listen more into the Symbol Givers and the Light Coders that have engineered and designed the grid structures and the textures of the color and the tones beneath the underlying essences of all things.





You find the Time Creators, the ones that move the energy of the rhythms of being, and in this they are found to be the Lords of Time, who work within the structures, within the Lords of Light and the Lords of Love. These are the primary gifters of the Families of Light, Love and Power. The family of Power, the family of Dark, as it is called, is also the Lords of Time. They hold the strength of the stream of Time, so that there is a structure to build on, which is utilized by the Shining ones, of the Lords of Light.







The Lords of Love, which is given as the name for those that bring the continuity and the communication streams and the level of care and understanding of the depth and the essence of meaning behind all things, are those that are the Awakened Ones, the ones that bind and bring all into Oneness.







To answer the question of Time, and to be more clear, Space and Time are primary components of the Third Dimensional reality in which the densities are layered upon this fundamental matrix. Space/Time is the definitive factor to understanding the Third Dimension. Any definition of the Third Dimension reality requires there to be a Time/Space description, in order to set the coordinates of grid points and energy streams. It is in this way that it is understood that Time is part of the power structure so that it is a reference point that allows for there to be leverage and there allows to be a past, a present and a future. And in that Now point, which is the crossing point between a time stream and a spatial grid, there is a point of material manifestation, which is the coming together.







The Light Body is formed at this point within a vortex structure that is the opening of the grid that is opened by the Love energy which is analogous to the magnetism and gravitation and also the openness of the feminine structure of bringing into agreement. There is a holding of space that allows for the Light to manifest a Oneness structure.