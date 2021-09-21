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Kamala Harris, Who Is She?
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24 views • September 21, 2021
What do we know about those in Office who rule over us? Are they just ordinary people, or is there a spiritual connection that we should be concerned about? This video speaks briefly to the identity and character of Vice President Kamala Harris.
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