Transformation + Indoctrination = FEDUCATION

American public education has transformed from liberal classical education to radicalized Marxist dogma masquerading as progressivism.

The Covid lockdowns and subsequent school closures in 2020 and beyond were a blessing in disguise for parents concerned about the poor quality of federally mandated school standards.

For the first time, parents saw first hand how little actual education was taking place in the public school setting and how most of their children's time spent in that academic environment accomplished little more than to remake their children into pawns of Marxist/Green indoctrination programs.

Although most Americans are just now awakening to the reality of how very far we as a nation have slid down the socialist slippery slope, most still don't understand how it progressed with so little notice, or how flawed our basic educational institutions have become.

Guest: Julie Quist and Greg Smith tells us what they're doing to try to expose what's behind this whole agenda. Julie is here representing the child protection league, an organization that started almost 10 years ago. They are committed to protecting children from indoctrination and manipulation and violence.

It's real important for people to get some sense of the biggest thrust in education right now all across the country - social emotional learning.

It's called C A S E L, which is acronym: Collaborative, Academic, Social and Emotional Learning.

They describe SEL (social emotional learning) as the process through which children acquire the skills to recognize and manage emotions, develop caring and concern for others, make responsible decisions, establish positive relationships, and handle challenging situations effectively.

And doesn't that sound wonderful?

I mean, don't we all want that?... It's really a game of deception. Words that they use to promote this are things like empathy and kindness and relationships managing.

You know, managing your emotions.

And so essentially in a nutshell what SEL is, it's a paradigm that shifts the whole purpose of education away from academics into transforming the student.

SEL instructors train all teachers in, quote, "mapping cultural values".

And that means identifying students personal cultural values and preferences.

This information then is collected in a data dashboard, and it's measured to see whether an individual student demonstrates change in regards to their attitudes, feelings, and behaviors.

So you can see where this is going...

Those institutions train the teachers that train the youth that will shape the future of our Republic.