Another upseting story from Ukraine

Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | The report is from 3 March 2022 at Bougas where the Ukrainians stole the products from the only store in the city and now the Russians do not have anything to eat, no electricity and no gas. They are living in the basements because the Ukrainians were constantly moving their battle technique. This is why the Russians living in that area are not able to cultivate their gardens and do not have any food. The Russian Army liberated the city and offered some biscuits to the citizens. The old man at the end says that he is living in the basement for the second time in his life. The first time was during WWII. He says that his grand-mother gave her life to protect him and now he has to give his life to protect that of his grand-kids.