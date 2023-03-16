“PODCAST” ON DANGEROUS GROUND WITH SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS

On tonight’s podcast show i am joined by Senator Malcolm Roberts to discuss his work with One Nation and take a look at the mechanics behind what drives him in his current roll.
We chat about the insanity of what we have witnessed in the last few years here in OZ and why Australian’s need to come together now more than ever because we are all on dangerous ground.
For more info about this podcast https://crazzfiles.com/podcacst-on-dangerous-ground-with-senator-malcolm-roberts/
