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PEOPLE ARE GOING TO SNAP ALL AT ONCE SOONER OR LATER. I WOULDN'T WANT TO BE IN BLUE.
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299 views • May 29, 2022
PEOPLE ARE GOING TO SNAP ALL AT ONCE SOONER OR LATER. I WOULDN'T WANT TO BE IN BLUE.
IF YOU ARE IN A POSITION OR KNOW WHERE YOU CAN FORWARD THIS ON FOR BRUTALITY AND BRING THESE COPS IN FRONT OF A JUDGE, PLEASE DO. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED FOR THIS KIND OF VIOLENCE.
THIS CRAP HAS TO STOP
IF YOU ARE IN A POSITION OR KNOW WHERE YOU CAN FORWARD THIS ON FOR BRUTALITY AND BRING THESE COPS IN FRONT OF A JUDGE, PLEASE DO. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED FOR THIS KIND OF VIOLENCE.
THIS CRAP HAS TO STOP
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