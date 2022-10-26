The Digital Prison (pt2): The 666 Patent

People are about
to be shackled to the Block and Chain. In this video I go over the Microsoft Patent involving crypto and block chain.
First are a couple segments from Eisenhower's Farewell Speech in 1961.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyBNmecVtdU&t=604s
The 666 Patent:
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&tab=PCTCLAIMS
At the end is a segment from an interview with Yuval Harari:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltJTRnNLYqY&t=187s
