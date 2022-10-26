Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Digital Prison (pt2): The 666 Patent
34 views
channel image
Six Gun Cross
Published a month ago |

People are about to be shackled to the Block and Chain. In this video I go over the Microsoft Patent involving crypto and block chain.

First are a couple segments from Eisenhower's Farewell Speech in 1961.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyBNmecVtdU&t=604s


The 666 Patent:

https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&tab=PCTCLAIMS


At the end is a segment from an interview with Yuval Harari:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltJTRnNLYqY&t=187s

Keywords
bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket