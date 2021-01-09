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MASKS OVER HUGS with Kevin J. Johnston and Founder Vladislav Sobolev
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23 views • January 09, 2021
Kevin and Vlad talk about why masks are terrible for you and for society. Vlad formed HUGS OVER MASKS to unify people who are tired of being lied to. Canada is in dire trouble and it's time to know your rights and to act upon them now!
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