Trump's "Presidential Takedown," How Fauci, CDC Conspired to "Ruin Him," Dr. Paul Alexander Ep 41
1990 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 12 days ago |

Former President Trump's Senior Advisor to COVID Pandemic policy, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander explains how the CDC, NIH & WHO gave Donald Trump false information "to overthrow him with the worst response possible to the COVID crisis." Dr. Alexander also lends perspective to the CDC's vote to add the COVID shot to the Childhood Vaccine Schedule and more in Episode 41 of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.


Dr. Paul Alexander’s Book:

Presidential Takedown: How Anthony Fauci, the CDC, NIH, and the WHO Conspired to Overthrow President Trump

https://www.amazon.com/Presidential-Takedown-Conspired-Overthrow-President/dp/1510776222/ref=sr_1_1?crid=185I62S1GQJC9&keywords=presidential+takedown+paul+alexander&qid=1668567599&sprefix=president%2Caps%2C96&sr=8-1


Dr. Alexander's Substack: https://substack.com/profile/58916651-dr-paul-alexander


