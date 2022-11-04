US NEWS In 1994 160 Nations Agreed to Reduce the World Population to 800 Million by 2030

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Published

on January 25, 2022

By

Justin Malonson

The Depopulation Agreement of 1994 as follows:

In 1994 160 Nations Agreed to Reduce the World Population To 800 Million by 2030 at the World Population Summit in Cairo, Egypt. It was called Agenda 21. It would MANDATE a REDUCTION of Humans from 6 Billion to 800 Million by the year 2030.

From this point on, their focus would be finding methods to making 95% of the population sick.



1. Toxic Chemicals like Fluoride in Food and Water.

2. Man Made Viruses and Diseases like Fauci’s AIDS virus, when he placed them in Vaccines that were Specifically Targeted to the GAY Population. Also included were multiple man made mutations of the flu, Ebola, etc. The first outbreak was supposed to be released in late 2017 or 2018… well, it was actually 2019.

3. Chemtrails — filled with heavy metals and numerous chemicals that are Neurotoxins, thus why we see the newly labeled Autoimmune Diseases introduced, sperm counts in men have dropped 50% since they began this project, and respiratory and cancer rates have skyrocketed. They would use both outdated passenger aircraft and especially today, Military Aircraft.

4. UFO Invasion: In March of 1997 the Pheonix Lights became Mainstream Media news. In 1986 underground Boulder Colorado – Project Sky Beam. Andre Garros, there was a HUGE Projected Hologram of what appeared to be a massive Stealth Bomber. Hologram tech took off in the 50’s and now who really knows how much it has advanced, but it was pretty remarkable back in 1986. The Pheonix Lights was the first large scale test of their Projection Technology.

The FINAL Stage of their Sinister Plan is supposed to take place in 2024, they plan on causing a fake UFO invasion event with the purpose of brining in Martial Law. From their on, everything will change and our freedom will be gone forever.

Real Military Jets within these Holograms will actually bomb the nations with their high tech never seen before Laser Like Weapons.

The GOAL and Main Objective is to SCARE the Living Shit out of EVERYONE on the Planet to make them LISTEN to the Government so they can bring home their NEW WORLD ORDER of a Single Government for the entire Planet.

From this day forward all the nations will be in slavery under this new government and the viral pandemics and vaccinations will escalate and the population of the world will quickly begin to decline to reach their goal of only 800 million left in 2030… according to this video, but I personally have heard that the true goal is 500 Million by 2050. Either way, it is pure EVIL.

We have to resist these Vaccines and WAKE UP to what they are trying to do.

The Global Economic and Social Reset is scheduled for 2025.

– Man-made Flu Around 2018 To Depopulate the World To 800 Million. (Pretty Close!)

– Fake UFO Invasion In 2024.