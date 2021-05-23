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(Update) Explosion near ICBM Radar Cape Cod Massachusetts
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80 views • May 23, 2021
This is a follow up to a video I released the other day. I tried to call the 6th Space Warning Squadron directly multiple times to no avail. I called the State Police who wouldn't confirm or deny and the local Sandwich Pd as well as the on site fire department. I could not reach a person using the numbers provided by the base for the fire dept, a lot are deactivated. They claim it didn't happen.
https://wbsm.com/cape-cod-pave-paws-explosion-debunked/ (New article)
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4792735/pg4 (source, pg 4 photo was uploaded which I checked on multiple reverse image searches and found to be original)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=YbIvIB6DERI (guy who took my video lol)
https://wbsm.com/cape-cod-pave-paws-explosion-debunked/ (New article)
https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4792735/pg4 (source, pg 4 photo was uploaded which I checked on multiple reverse image searches and found to be original)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=YbIvIB6DERI (guy who took my video lol)
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