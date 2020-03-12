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PA Live! AFTER-SHOW // VLOG Part 1 // Krystal Endrulat
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32 views • March 12, 2020
We were on PA Live! Here is PART 1 / 2 of our after show Vlog!
Totally Candid! Totally raw, unscripted... from the heart ! We decided to whip out the camera before heading home, to further explain our message we want to share with the public, that unfortunately, did not make air. We hope you enjoy and look forward to PART 2! It will be another long video, so get a snack and relax! Thank you!
Visit our website: www.GatewayToHealth.net
Follow the Health Coaches…
KRYSTAL ENDRULAT
// INSTAGRAM // https://www.instagram.com/healthcoachkrystal/
// TWITTER // https://twitter.com/KrystalEndrulat
// FACEBOOK // https://www.facebook.com/Krystal-Endrulat-INHC-117011079690810/?modal=admin_todo_tour
CORY EDMUND ENDRULAT
// YOUTUBE // https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6rmdIpcH6KIQ1LDVFeFcQ
// TWITTER // https://twitter.com/coryhealth
// BRIGHTEON // https://www.brighteon.com/channel/nita
// BITCHUTE // https://www.bitchute.com/channel/natureistheanswer/
Let us embark with you on a health journey, navigating your gateway to health!
#foodasmedicine #gatewaytohealth #health #Tesla #TeslaModel3 #Vlog #Vlogging #Healthy #Coaching #HealthCoaches #Brotherandsister #Raw #candid #Aftershow #Funny #Informational #publictv #cablenews #palive #immunity #whistleblower #coronavirus #newsshow #news #eyewitnessnews #radio #show #broadcast #business #healthcoach #healthcoaching #health #medicine #guests
Interested in becoming a Health Coach like us? Want a discount too?
Click here: https://geti.in/2Nt5rZO
Want to be part of the Tesla fam? Use my referral for FREE MILES! https://ts.la/krystal92625
Music // Provided By Audiotool
We all have our own opinions, please respect ours, thank you.
Totally Candid! Totally raw, unscripted... from the heart ! We decided to whip out the camera before heading home, to further explain our message we want to share with the public, that unfortunately, did not make air. We hope you enjoy and look forward to PART 2! It will be another long video, so get a snack and relax! Thank you!
Visit our website: www.GatewayToHealth.net
Follow the Health Coaches…
KRYSTAL ENDRULAT
// INSTAGRAM // https://www.instagram.com/healthcoachkrystal/
// TWITTER // https://twitter.com/KrystalEndrulat
// FACEBOOK // https://www.facebook.com/Krystal-Endrulat-INHC-117011079690810/?modal=admin_todo_tour
CORY EDMUND ENDRULAT
// YOUTUBE // https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6rmdIpcH6KIQ1LDVFeFcQ
// TWITTER // https://twitter.com/coryhealth
// BRIGHTEON // https://www.brighteon.com/channel/nita
// BITCHUTE // https://www.bitchute.com/channel/natureistheanswer/
Let us embark with you on a health journey, navigating your gateway to health!
#foodasmedicine #gatewaytohealth #health #Tesla #TeslaModel3 #Vlog #Vlogging #Healthy #Coaching #HealthCoaches #Brotherandsister #Raw #candid #Aftershow #Funny #Informational #publictv #cablenews #palive #immunity #whistleblower #coronavirus #newsshow #news #eyewitnessnews #radio #show #broadcast #business #healthcoach #healthcoaching #health #medicine #guests
Interested in becoming a Health Coach like us? Want a discount too?
Click here: https://geti.in/2Nt5rZO
Want to be part of the Tesla fam? Use my referral for FREE MILES! https://ts.la/krystal92625
Music // Provided By Audiotool
We all have our own opinions, please respect ours, thank you.
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