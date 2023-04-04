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ITM TRADING, INC.



Apr 4, 2023

Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth during these uncertain times? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD4042023&month=2023-04 or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD4042023

2017, the then Federal Reserve chief, Janet Yellen, expects no new financial crisis in our lifetimes. All of a sudden, where she said never going to see another financial crisis in our lifetime. I think things have improved, but then I think there are gigantic holes in the system, Yellen says. The former Fed chair cites leverage loans as an area of concern and says there remains an agenda of unfinished regulation. 🔴 Reference Videos: • The 2023 Banking ... • Banks Keep the Pr... • The Wealth Transf... 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Janet Yellen

2:14 Loans to Insiders

2:56 Fed Borrowing Large Amounts

5:13 Banking History

6:41 How Did We Get Here

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-beginning-and-the-end-a-summary-by-lynette-zang/ STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🔒GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! 🔒 If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414 WHY ITM TRADING? If you want to know what to DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and complete financial reset? Yes, Gold and Silver, but what types, what dates? How much of each? What strategy? And what long-term plan? If you're asking these questions, you're already ahead of the game... We're here to help, as our mission is to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, global markets, and the current real estate bubble. As our Chief Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved.