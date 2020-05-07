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Jack Keane: Maduro’s ‘exploiting situation to increase his status’ among Venezuelans
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5 views • May 07, 2020
Retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane discusses Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's corrupt actions and a new video that reportedly shows Venezuelan troops capture two former U.S. soldiers in an alleged coup attempt with FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald.
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