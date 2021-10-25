Bannon Keynote Pima County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner (mirror)

In this special report:Steve Bannon hammers nails the deepstate to the wall in his keynote speech at the Pima County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday Oct. 23rd in Pima, Arizona. "The 2020 big steal is just as providential because now there’s no more fooling ourselves, there’s no more kidding ourselves". "If you do not decertify the electors that went to Washington from this state, you are in a sacrilege against every person that has sacrificed in this country. Every patriot's grave!"Share this speech far and wide!Source:For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat