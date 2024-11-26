Qigong Zoom Class with Francesco Garripoli 23 Nov 2024

This 90 minute video is a recording of a Qigong Zoom class given by Francesco Garri Garripoli 23 November 2024 covering a range of different Qigong exercises for improving health and activating Qi. Learn more about this NQA Certified Senior Qigong Teacher and his workshops, his new book "The Qi Effect", Instructor Certification trainings, and online Courses at the non-profit https://www.CommunityAwake.org

This video focuses on boosting our immune system and starts with a Nei Gong guided meditation by Francesco followed by an hour of Qigong movements that will support your breathing, energy clearing, grounding, and centering. Moves in this class come from Francesco’s well-respected Organ Cleansing Qigong - Zang Fu Gong - as well and Wuji Hundun Qigong from one of Francesco’s teachers in China during the early 1990s, Master Duan.