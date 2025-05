How Do You Release Judgement, Universal vs Personal Truth, Self-Judgement and God's Perspective, Accepting Truth Emotionally, Law of Attraction, Judgement and Resistance to Truth

FULL ORIGINAL:

20090124 The Human Soul - Steps In Your Progression





“IF YOU KEEP JUDGING THE TRUTH, YOU ARE NOT GOING TO FEEL EMOTIONS.”

@ 24m24s





“TO ACTUALLY FEEL ANY EMOTION, WE MUST FIRST FEEL THE TRUTH.”

@ 24m34s





“YOU MUST FEEL THE TRUTH BEFORE YOU ACTUALLY FEEL THE EMOTION. YOU MUST ACTUALLY BELIEVE AND ACTUALLY STATE AND FEEL THIS TRUTH BEFORE THE EMOTION WILL FLOW.”

@ 24m45s





“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION IS LIKE A MIRROR. IT’S REFLECTING AT YOU CONSTANTLY WHAT YOU’VE GOT LEFT INSIDE OF YOU AND ALSO THE GOOD THINGS INSIDE OF YOU TOO, OF COURSE. IT’S REFLECTING BOTH AT YOU CONSTANTLY.”

@ 27m27s





“EVERY TIME YOU JUDGE, YOU ARE RESISTING THE TRUTH. EVERY TIME YOU RESIST THE TRUTH, THE EMOTION THAT THE TRUTH WILL OPEN UP WILL NOT FLOW. THE EMOTION WILL ONLY FLOW WHEN YOU ACCEPT THE TRUTH. NOW, THAT APPLIES WHETHER I HAVE HARMED SOMEONE ELSE OR SOMEONE ELSE HAS HARMED ME.”

@ 28m28s