The Andromedans and Mentoring Humanity - Alex Collier

Michael Salla
Oct 19, 2023
In January of 2010 Dr Michael Salla and Angelika Whitecliff Produced the Earth Transformation Conference held on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Micheal and Angelika Brought together the ground breaking pioneers and explorers of the exopolitical and human potential disclosure movement.
Presenters included Galactic emissaries, contactees, archeologist, Scientist, whistleblowers and Experiencers.
13 years later In this Special episode of Exopolitics Today we travel back in time to experience the prophetic insights, wisdom and disclosures of the legendary Alex Collier.
Alex Collier is a contactee with the ET race known as the Andromedans from the star system Andromeda.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZxkYzCp2mw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.