The Andromedans and Mentoring Humanity - Alex Collier
Published a day ago

Michael Salla


Oct 19, 2023


In January of 2010 Dr Michael Salla and Angelika Whitecliff Produced the Earth Transformation Conference held on the Big Island of Hawaii.


Micheal and Angelika Brought together the ground breaking pioneers and explorers of the exopolitical and human potential disclosure movement.


Presenters included Galactic emissaries, contactees, archeologist, Scientist, whistleblowers and Experiencers.


13 years later In this Special episode of Exopolitics Today we travel back in time to experience the prophetic insights, wisdom and disclosures of the legendary Alex Collier.


Alex Collier is a contactee with the ET race known as the Andromedans from the star system Andromeda.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZxkYzCp2mw

